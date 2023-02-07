China is encouraging students to pursue technical educations as it looks to address a shortage of blue-collar workers and retain its place as the world’s factory. Illustration: Brian Wang
China jobs: How Beijing’s vocational-training push is undermined by deeply ingrained education stigmas
- China is putting increased emphasis on training more blue-collar workers to help retain its ‘world’s factory’ label, but analysts say the effort is misguided
- Hands-on experience is traditionally less valued than degrees in China, and those who receive technical training say they are not taught how to do the jobs in their fields
