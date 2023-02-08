China’s semiconductor industry has been galvanised into action by US sanctions, but it has a large amount of ground to make up. Illustration: Henry Wong
Tech war: starved of chips, China’s bid to topple US as No 1 economy faces ‘unprecedented’ pressure
- US technology containment has led some international organisations to delay – if not drop entirely – forecasts that China will become the world’s No 1 economy
- China’s digital economy accounts for 39.8 per cent of gross domestic product, but for it to power future growth, the country needs high-end semiconductor chips
China’s semiconductor industry has been galvanised into action by US sanctions, but it has a large amount of ground to make up. Illustration: Henry Wong