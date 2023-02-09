Online services have sprouted up as the internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased. Photo: Shutterstock
Online services have sprouted up as the internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased. Photo: Shutterstock
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Gen-Z, millennials embrace on-demand home services as manicures to personal chefs flourish

  • Chinese are increasingly embracing convenient on-demand home services, a phenomenon reflected in surging advertisements on social media
  • Online services have sprouted up as China’s internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased, say analysts

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Online services have sprouted up as the internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased. Photo: Shutterstock
Online services have sprouted up as the internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE