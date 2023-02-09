Online services have sprouted up as the internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Gen-Z, millennials embrace on-demand home services as manicures to personal chefs flourish
- Chinese are increasingly embracing convenient on-demand home services, a phenomenon reflected in surging advertisements on social media
- Online services have sprouted up as China’s internet economy has grown and young people’s spending power has increased, say analysts
