China was also the world’s largest source of outbound tourists before the pandemic. Photo:EPA-EFE
China's border reopening
China’s resumption of group tours to 20 countries clouded by Covid fears and high prices

  • China on Monday began a trial for ‘flight ticket + hotel’ packages to 20 nations, including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore
  • But industry insiders say Chinese tourists are still wary about coronavirus outbreaks overseas and high prices for flights

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 2:05pm, 9 Feb, 2023

