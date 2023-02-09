China was also the world’s largest source of outbound tourists before the pandemic. Photo:EPA-EFE
China’s resumption of group tours to 20 countries clouded by Covid fears and high prices
- China on Monday began a trial for ‘flight ticket + hotel’ packages to 20 nations, including Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore
- But industry insiders say Chinese tourists are still wary about coronavirus outbreaks overseas and high prices for flights
China was also the world’s largest source of outbound tourists before the pandemic. Photo:EPA-EFE