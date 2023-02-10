Jobseekers attend a bustling employment fair in China’s Shaanxi province on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s youngest millennials told they’re too old for jobs, and elder Gen Z workers are next
- Pervasive ageism is no secret in China, where it remains legal, but the outcry is approaching a deafening crescendo as the situation appears to be worsening
- With many companies still struggling to survive in China’s post-pandemic climate, even 27-year-olds may be seen as risky hires, and those over 30 need not apply
