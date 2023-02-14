Beijing has laid out its vision of turning China into an agricultural superpower. Photo: Xinhua
China says its plan to bring modern socialism to rural areas ‘can’t afford to fail’, as external pressures mount
- Annual ‘No 1 central document’ spells out critical importance of developing and supporting China’s poorest regions and their hundreds of millions of residents
- Strongly worded document is latest show of strength by Beijing to bolster self-sufficiency out of concerns of being strangled by other countries in key areas
