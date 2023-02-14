Passengers arriving Quemoy from mainland China by ferry. Photo: CNA
Taiwan, mainland China sea routes could see full reopening after Beijing ‘shows kindness’
- Mainland officials have ‘shown kindness’ toward a full relaunch of the so-called three mini links, Quemoy county magistrate Chen Fu-hai says
- A resumption of sea travel would be another sign of easing tensions, after mainland China on Monday said it would allow some farm and fishery imports
Passengers arriving Quemoy from mainland China by ferry. Photo: CNA