Chinese provincial governments are expanding recruitment of civil servants this year, as authorities look to stabilise employment and absorb a record number of university graduates. But questions are also being raised about fiscal sustainability, with many local governments struggling under the weight of excessive pandemic-related expenses and dwindling tax revenue over the past three years, which in some cases have led to a reduction in public services and salary delays. Mainland China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions will recruit more than 190,000 new staff in 2023, an increase of more than 16 per cent year on year, according to data compiled by leading vocational training providers Offcn Education Tech and Huatu Education Group. Four jurisdictions – Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Yunnan and Guangxi – will expand intakes by over 50 per cent, according to the statistics. Hard work not paying off for China’s doctors, nurses as salaries slashed Only Shanghai, Jilin, Hunan and Shaanxi and Tibet are reducing recruitment numbers. Manufacturing hub Guangdong is expanding the number of new civil servant positions the most, increasing recruitment by 15 per cent year on year to 18,258 spots, followed by Hubei, which plans to recruit 11,268 candidates. Most provinces have indicated preferential policies towards fresh graduates. Henan province, for example, plans to recruit a total of 9,134 civil servants in 2023, and 98 per cent of these positions do not require work experience. In Gansu, more than half of the positions are open to new university graduates. China’s central government is also adding to its bureaucracy. The State Administration of Civil Service said in October last year that a record number of 37,000 civil servants would be added across departments and agencies this year, up 18.7 per cent on 2022. Some 25,000 vacancies – or 67.4 per cent of new positions – would be available exclusively for fresh graduates, the highest share in recent years. A total of 11.58 million college students will graduate in 2023, an increase of 820,000 compared to last year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Education. Stabilising employment – especially among young people – is a priority for Beijing after three years of dampened economic activities across the country, with the private sector, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of urban employment, hit the hardest. ‘Talent is in short supply’: China labour demand shows signs of heating up In December, China’s surveyed unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 was 16.7 per cent, compared with the 5.5 per cent for the general urban population. Wang Pingping, head of the department of population and employment statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics, said the government should do more to stabilise employment as the domestic economy was still recovering. “The surveyed unemployment rate of the youth labour force is still high and the number of college graduates will reach 11.58 million in 2023, so efforts are needed to promote the smooth employment of young people,” Wang wrote in an article in January.