Emerging market equities and debt attracted the largest monthly net inflows in January for two years, with a significant amount of funds flowing into Chinese stocks, said the Institute of International Finance (IIF), with valuations bolstered by a weakening US dollar. The US-based IIF estimated that emerging market securities attracted around US$65.7 billion last month, the highest total since January 2021. “The impressive level of flows in January 2023 is mainly explained by a strong rebound in emerging markets excluding China debt and to a lesser extent Chinese equities,” the IIF said in a monthly research note on global fund flows released on Wednesday. “The apparent slowdown in [developed market] interest rate hiking and a more favourable outlook have allowed some [emerging markets] to go back to issue fresh debt in the market.” Cautious optimism on China’s reopening lifts foreign firms’ hopes for 2023 January’s net inflows were higher than the US$30.9 billion recorded for all of last year, according to IIF data. Debt securities outside China raked in US$44.6 billion, the largest monthly figure on IIF records back to 2018. The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in China boosted market sentiment, which has made Chinese stocks more attractive to foreign investors, according to the IIF. Foreign funds snapped up US$17.6 billion of Chinese equities in January, the largest inflow since December 2020, and up from US$6.3 billion in December. Overseas investors withdrew US$2.5 billion in Chinese debt in January compared to a net inflow of US$5.1 billion in December, IIF data showed. Fund inflows reflect this year’s positive shift in risk sentiment Institute of International Finance With US treasury yields forecast to fall over the next 12 months, that could create a more positive picture for emerging markets. “Fund inflows reflect this year’s positive shift in risk sentiment, yet speculative-grade emerging market credit still commands a higher yield than most major fixed-income asset classes,” the IIF said. French investment bank Natixis said on Thursday that capital flows into China should continue while the US dollar weakens, pushing up stock valuations. The yuan gained around 2 per cent against the US dollar in January. “2023 will be China’s year with China contributing between 30 to 50 per cent to global growth. The rest of Asia will slow down but still be a massive contributor compared to the West,” Natixis said. “However, it is important to note that the party will probably be over as 2023 comes to an end and the 2024 cliff becomes more visible. China will find it hard to grow above 4.5 per cent in 2024 and will continue to decelerate further down the road.” Last month, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for China’s 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) to 5.2 per cent, owing to the nation’s full reopening after its abrupt abandonment in December of zero-Covid. The world’s second-largest economy fell short of expectations last year as it grew by just 3 per cent. This marked the first time in more than 40 years that China’s GDP failed to reach the global average, which was roughly 3.4 per cent for 2022, the IMF said. Additional reporting by Reuters