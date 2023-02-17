Technology products make up about 30 per cent of Taiwan’s economy and the island supplies 60 per cent of the world’s chips. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s semiconductor output forecast to fall 5.6 per cent in 2023, chilling economy
- The production value of Taiwan-made semiconductor chips is forecast to fall by 5.6 per cent year on year in 2023, according to a new estimate
- A slow year for chip makers will stifle Taiwan’s job market, temper new investments in tech hardware and ultimately weigh on economic output, analysts say
