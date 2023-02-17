China’s reliance on oil and gas imports – and heavy trade with Russia – leaves it exposed to an increasingly politicised global energy market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
How China’s energy outlook has been reshaped by the Ukraine war
- In the past year, the flow of Russian energy products to China has increased, with importers taking advantage of discounted prices
- But growing Russian oil and gas imports pose a risk, adding to perceptions of a strong Moscow-Beijing alliance amid a more politicised global energy market
