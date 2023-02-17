China’s reliance on oil and gas imports – and heavy trade with Russia – leaves it exposed to an increasingly politicised global energy market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s reliance on oil and gas imports – and heavy trade with Russia – leaves it exposed to an increasingly politicised global energy market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China-Russia relations
Economy /  China Economy

How China’s energy outlook has been reshaped by the Ukraine war

  • In the past year, the flow of Russian energy products to China has increased, with importers taking advantage of discounted prices
  • But growing Russian oil and gas imports pose a risk, adding to perceptions of a strong Moscow-Beijing alliance amid a more politicised global energy market

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:00pm, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s reliance on oil and gas imports – and heavy trade with Russia – leaves it exposed to an increasingly politicised global energy market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s reliance on oil and gas imports – and heavy trade with Russia – leaves it exposed to an increasingly politicised global energy market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE