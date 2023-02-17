Passengers are seen in the arrivals area for international flights at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP
China announces new mega airport for economic engine Yangtze River Delta
- About 100km away from Shanghai’s two existing airports, the new flight hub will be larger than Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in size
- The airport in Nantong is designed with two long-distance runways that can handle annual throughput of 40 million passengers, authorities say
Passengers are seen in the arrivals area for international flights at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: AFP