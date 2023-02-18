Beijing has put added emphasis on boosting consumption to stimulate economic growth this year. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
If China gives cash handouts to low-paid graduates, would they spend it?

  • Some economists say cash allowances for young people would help stimulate the economy and drive consumption – a major priority set forth by Beijing this year
  • But in a time of economic uncertainties, with high unemployment among fresh graduates, some say they would mostly opt to save the money for a rainy day

Salina Li
Updated: 7:34am, 18 Feb, 2023

