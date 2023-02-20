Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! China’s residential property market defied gravity in the first month of 2023 , as more urban centres across the country reported rising prices than declines, auguring well for an economy that is still trying to regain its growth momentum after climbing out of a post-coronavirus slump . The average price of newly completed homes rose last month in 36 of the 70 cities tracked, more than double the 15 recorded in December. Falling prices were noted in 33 cities last month, compared with 55 in December . The price of second-hand homes rose in 13 cities last month, compared with seven in December. The official statistics added together to illustrate an economy that is clawing its way out of a slump, but the world’s largest property market still has long way to go before returning to its previous dizzying heights, as rising unemployment in the technology sector keeps a lid on prices and sales. In fact, transactions are likely to shrink this year , according to the international credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. That will exacerbate the debt pressure on local government authorities and weaker banks, Moody’s said. A prolonged fall in home sales and prices could have serious consequences for local government financing vehicles . That would add pressure on local governments, which saw debts jump by 15 per cent to 35 trillion yuan (US$5.11 trillion) last year. How did China’s home market get here, after surpassing the United States in 2017 as the world’s largest with US$1.7 trillion in sales? The answer can be traced back to October 2016 during China’s week-long National Day public holiday, traditionally the peak season for property sales. During that year’s so-called silver October, 21 different city authorities - from first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai, to provincial capitals like Nanning and Jinan - unveiled a litany of policies over the course of a week to pour cold water on runaway property prices. The cooling measures increased in intensity over subsequent months and years, involving caps on mortgage financing, deliberate delays in loan approvals , and even crackdowns on fake divorces to prevent buyers from receiving discount entitlements. While the market was cooling down, Chinese regulators trained their sights on property developers, most of which relied on bank loans to finance their construction work as they are banned from selling homes off the blueprint. China’s largest developers have worked up a mountain of debt. The largest of them, China Evergrande Group , has the dubious honour of being the world’s most indebted real estate company, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities. The largest developers still have a combined US$238 billion of offshore and onshore bonds due this year. Frustrated by its inability to rein in the property market, the central government delivered its fatal blow in August 2021, drawing three so-called red lines that barred developers from using fresh loans to roll over their debt. That turned out to be the straw that broke the industry, sending one developer after another into default . By the time the coronavirus pandemic drove Shanghai into lockdown and forced other urban centres to crimp their economic activities, China’s home sales had already gone into a deep freeze. The official index of average prices fell by 1.6 per cent in October , marking the steepest monthly decline since August 2015. To make matters worse, global interest rates reversed their decade-long lull, raising the mortgage cost for borrowers. China Evergrande directors found wanting by inquiry into loan guarantees For a while, it looked like things could not get any worse. Developers laid off staff, thousands of housing projects by cash-starved developers sat unfinished, and mortgage borrowers were refusing to pay for semi-finished homes . Then China’s government pulled a U-turn on its zero-Covid policy in November . Even as the coronavirus rampaged through the population, the government turned its attention towards reviving the economy . The property market, which makes up between 10 and 12 per cent of China’s gross domestic output, became the focus for the revival. One after another, provincial governments and local authorities pulled out all stops to light a fire under the property market, replacing their cooling measures with incentives, discounts and goodies to attract buyers. In the latest example, Fuzhou, the provincial capital of Fujian, said it would give discounts of up to 30 per cent for home purchases by eligible employees in leading enterprises. The banking regulator also changed its tone, speaking positively about opening the funding taps to help stabilise the property sector, even if the central bank’s three red lines on debt remain firmly in place. For now, the policy reversals appear to have halted the 16-month skid in home prices. January’s price data offered a ray of hope for the embattled property sector, sending real estate stocks rising in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. President Xi Jinping famously declared that “houses are for living in, not for speculation” . That edict was first delivered in 2017 during the Communist Party’s congress, and repeated five years later. The government has reiterated that directive multiple times since, in keeping with Xi’s pursuit of “ common prosperity ”. The Chinese government has shown that it can send a trillion-dollar segment of the economy into a deep freeze. It may be able to thaw, but it will not be allowed to overheat again, ever. 