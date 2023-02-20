Many shipping containers across China sit idle, waiting for exports to pick back up. Photo: AFP
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China’s shipping containers pile up at overcrowded port as overseas orders dwindle

  • A kilometre-long queue of idle trucks outside the major Yantian container terminal in Guangdong province reflects how exports are doing little to help drive China’s economic recovery
  • Container leasing and purchasing prices in major Asian ports have fallen sharply, and a rebound is not expected for at least a few months

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Feb, 2023

