A public outcry over a decision to suspend bus services in a central Chinese municipality that is nearly the size of New York City has prompted the municipal government to intervene to keep the buses running. Citing financial difficulties, the Shangqiu Public Transport Company had said on its official WeChat account on Thursday that it would be suspending urban bus routes from the start of March in the city of about 8 million people. “The impact of Covid-19, the [nation’s] new energy subsidy policy adjustments, a lack of financial subsidies, and other factors have caused serious losses,” the company said. It added that it has been unable to pay wages and social security payments for its staff, while it could also no longer afford to charge its electric vehicles, nor buy insurance. How is China defusing its debt bubble, and what’s the outlook? But the statement was retracted hours later after spreading rapidly across social media, with the bus operator apologising for having an “adverse impact on society”. The private company, which provides service for the city, also said that it would overcome the hardships and continue running routes. Attempts by the Post to reach the company by phone on Friday went unanswered. Mass testing and quarantine requirements amid China’s stringent coronavirus controls became a massive financial burden for local governments across the country last year before Beijing abruptly lifted its controversial zero-Covid policy in December. Their financial hardship was further worsened by tumbling land sales due to property market upheavals, as well as by tax cuts and rebates that were implemented to help bolster their coronavirus-ravaged economies. Across the country, several local-level authorities have responded by slashing public services and delaying payments. Municipal authorities in Shangqiu confirmed that the bus company was facing financial difficulties, and they said a working group had been tasked with helping the company overcome the crisis and continue operating normally. One staff member was quoted by the Beijing Youth Daily newspaper as saying that the company owed more than six months’ worth of wages to around 2,000 employees. Back in May, local media reports highlighted citizens’ complaints that nearly half of the city’s bus services had stopped, and that the frequency of others had been reduced. The following month, the Shangqiu Transport Bureau said that passenger numbers had suffered a steep decline, and that this had seriously affected operations. China’s debt at local levels seen rising in 2023 as revenue hits keep coming Henan province spent almost 49 billion yuan (US$7.1 billion) on coronavirus controls last year, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of its main fiscal expenditures. The percentage ranked second-highest among China’s 22 provinces and municipalities, according to an analysis by local medical news outlet 8am Health Insight. While Shangqiu may be curbing its spending on public services, the city is still putting local funds into infrastructure, with a total of 132 major projects worth a combined 167 billion yuan in investment launched by the city in January, according to the Henan Daily newspaper. Dancheng, a town of 1.06 million people in Henan, temporarily suspended bus services in August, citing financial woes, but the notice was also later deleted from its official WeChat account. And earlier this month, in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang, a bus company in Mohe city announced plans to halt services, but then similarly reversed the decision following government intervention, according to thepaper.cn.