Guo Haojie had grown tired of China’s “high-pressure” lifestyle and reliance on personal connections to get things done. The native of Henan province had scoped out Thailand as a tourist years ago and went back in 2020 to invest, buying two condominiums. And just like that, the 37-year-old IT consultant became part of a growing trend. Chinese from the middle class upward are sending some of their money – and even themselves – to Thailand, particularly as China has been reopening following three difficult years under zero-Covid. Many are hoping to hedge against economic pressures at home, while building their future in an inexpensive Southeast Asian country with growth prospects. And some investors are finding that, all things considered, Thailand is not too different from China, geographically or culturally. The Southeast Asian country saw a surge in popularity among Chinese investors as zero-Covid began relaxing in late 2022 and they were again able to easily travel abroad to invest. Guo, her husband and their five-year-old son moved to Bangkok in the first year of the pandemic, after launching their investments in August 2020. They live in one of the condos. "You still get respect among people in Thailand," Guo said. "They treat people more fairly – like everyone's the same." Thailand lies just a few hours by plane from China, with familiar culture and cuisine, she added. She said that European or North American investments would be too far removed from China for their comfort. Guo also had an inclination that Thailand would recover relatively smoothly from the pandemic. "I took a look at such a big city, and I figured even as it was coping with Covid, the virus would not mean game-over," she said of Bangkok. Chinese citizens have invested in much of Southeast Asia – namely Singapore and Malaysia – over the past half-decade, with spurts in 2022 as the pandemic bore down particularly hard on China. Direct investment from China increased by 96 per cent to almost US$14 billion in 2021, mostly in manufacturing, the digital economy, infrastructure and property, according to the Asean Investment Report 2022. Real estate technology firm Juwai IQI says Thailand in December rose to become the No 3 global destination for Chinese property buyers, coinciding with Beijing’s relaxation of zero-Covid controls. The firm logged a 107 per cent jump in Thailand-related enquiries from Chinese buyers between the third and fourth quarters last year. After zero-Covid, Chinese investors wanted to ensure right away that they had a place to live outside China, explained Juwai IQI CEO Kashif Ansari. The Chinese economy has taken a drubbing from crackdowns in property and technology, as well as Covid-19 lockdowns that surged in early 2022. It grew by just 3 per cent last year, and the Asian Development Bank expects a 4.3 per cent expansion in 2023, well below the double-digit jumps of the early 2000s. People with enough money are moving some of it out of China as a shelter against economic shocks at home, said Dexter Roberts, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Indo-Pacific Security Initiative in the United States. "The general trend over the past few years has been that people with money in China have been much more nervous," Roberts said. "So, if you can take a chunk of capital outside the borders, that's good." Chinese citizens are looking to "diversify risk" and spread their wealth into countries with "opportunities", said Song Seng Wun, an economist in Singapore with CIMB Private Banking. Some may worry about a downturn in China-US relations, he said, and Thailand is a “third country where you’re less likely to be caught in the crossfire”. Thailand makes sense because its condos are relatively cheap, while the country itself has commercial links to China as well as to the rest of economically booming Southeast Asia, analysts point out. The automotive and tourism-led Thai economy will grow by 4.2 per cent this year, the Asian Development Bank forecasts, pacing the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations at an expected 4.7 per cent. Thailand is particularly well known because it opened relatively early to Chinese tourists in the 1990s, and by 2019 their annual visits had risen to around 11 million. International schools are also cheaper in Thailand compared with those outside Asia, and the country’s proximity to China allows for easier home visits, said Somsak Chutisilp, managing director of IQI Thailand. Foreigners can legally buy condos, and about 30,000 Chinese own property in the country now, Chutisilp estimated. Before the pandemic, he said, Chinese buyers had already made a beeline for condominiums because they are “easy to own”. The food, the healthcare system, public safety and people’s attitudes toward Chinese people motivated Guo to pick Thailand over other Southeast Asian countries. Thailand’s appeal is that it’s stable by Southeast Asian standards Adam Chen, freelancer Adam Chen, 35, a media sector freelancer, left China in August for Thailand for “development opportunities” that were harder to find at home. He too hails from Henan, a populous agricultural province in central China. Chen and his wife timed their departure to get away from the Covid-19 lockdowns, and they found condos a good deal at 3 million to 4 million baht (US$87,000 to US$116,000). Chen has bought five properties, including two in Bangkok. "Thailand's appeal is that it's stable by Southeast Asian standards," he added. Scoping out the market can be done on a Thai tourist visa, but Chinese condo buyers typically move to Thailand despite a tough immigration process for workers and investors. Chen said he took a test on Thai culture to get his residency and had to fall under a quota for new immigrants. A growing Chinese diaspora has become noticeable in Thailand, especially in Bangkok's Chinatown, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political-science professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok . He says a Chinese couple lives next door, and he hears them following the news in Chinese. Mike Diao, a native of Guizhou province in China, considers himself a Thai local after 18 years in the country. His wife is Thai, and he speaks the language. He owns six properties, including his Bangkok residence. “Thai people, food and habits are close to Chinese people’s, and Thais can easily accept Chinese people’s culture,” he said. Diao, 36, calls himself a career property investor. Rental income has been “stable” with few legal limits on tenancy. Housing prices appreciate slowly, he said, but units sell for less than they would in Shanghai or Shenzhen. “That system is quite sophisticated, so I think the Thai property market has a high future potential,” Diao said. “People are interested in Thailand after being cooped up so long in China,” he added, referring to pandemic controls. “It’s a place they can go. A lot of people are broadening their horizons, and they feel it’s a stable country and a way to diversify their assets.”