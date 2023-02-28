The foreign business community in China has been frustrated with the government’s Covid response. Photo: AFP
Zero-Covid made China ‘less attractive’ to foreign talent. Can it restore its image?
- Frustration with China’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic has driven away expats and frustrated the foreign business community, recruiters say
- Bolstering hi-tech talent in particular has become more pressing as China emphasises self-sufficiency amid curbs on technological imports from the US
The foreign business community in China has been frustrated with the government’s Covid response. Photo: AFP