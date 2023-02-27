Jobseekers attend one of the job fairs in Beijing this month. Photo: Reuters
China jobs: white-collar employees increasingly fear firings, while fresh graduates face unimaginable challenges

  • New report from leading job-recruitment website finds that nearly half of white-collar workers worry they may lose their jobs this year – marking a sharp rise in such fears from last year
  • Some young employees, typically recent college graduates, are adopting a take-what-I-can-get mentality as uncertainties and outlook turn bleak

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 27 Feb, 2023

