A decoupling of the European Union (EU) from China will reduce Germany’s gross domestic product by 1 per cent in the long term, according to a report from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “The impact if measured in terms of the country’s gross domestic product in 2021 corresponds to a lost value added of €36 billion every year,” said the policy briefing recently released by the Kiel Institute, an independent economic research institute and think tank based in Germany. The calculations were modelled on a decoupling of the EU from China in which trade is reduced by 97 per cent. The report said although only a very small proportion of German production depends on inputs from China, it dominated supply of specific raw materials and products, particularly in the field of electronics, and “could not be replaced as a supplier in the short term”. Sweden’s big rare earth discovery seen as ‘game changer’ amid China dominance Laptops have the highest share of imports from China at around 80 per cent, mobile phones accounted for 68 per cent and certain textile products accounted for 69 per cent. Some rare earths and raw materials that are important for the production of special technology and are classified as critical by the European Union are also dominated by China , according to the report, which was released earlier this month. “Germany sources 85 per cent or more of its scandium and antimony from China. They are used, for example, in battery production or surface coating,” the report said. The report comes amid worsening relations between Beijing and Berlin and growing calls from within Europe to reduce overreliance on China. China and the EU have been at loggerheads over a wide range of issues, including alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang that led to tit-for-tat sanctions and a major investment deal that has stalled . China has also refused to condemn and sanction Russia for invading Ukraine. China said it is willing to enhance communication and improve economic ties with Germany during the Munich Security Conference earlier this month. Beijing’s new EU ambassador Fu Cong has said China and the European Union should “lift sanctions simultaneously” to unfreeze the investment deal, which would give European firms greater access to the Chinese market. Alexander Sandkamp, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Kiel and co-author of the report, said Germany “urgently needs a strategy for more diversification” to secure the supply of critical raw materials. “This would not only be the right response to increasing geopolitical rivalries, but also serves above all as a safeguard against supply bottlenecks,” he said. Germany has been China’s largest trading partner in the EU for seven consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching US$227.63 billion in 2022, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. [Diversification] is not only what Europe is working on, but all countries, including China Shi Zhiqin “At least in the short term, the German government, despite its differences of opinion, is still in a position of wanting to work closely with China,” said Shi Zhiqin, a professor at Tsinghua University’s Institute of International Relations. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in November that diversification was part of a national security strategy to scale back “one-sided dependencies” for raw materials and critical technologies. But he added diversification does not mean decoupling. Shi said in the long run Germany hopes to maintain a normal partnership with China in terms of economic development, but reduce excessive dependence and focus on diversification. “[Diversification] is not only what Europe is working on, but all countries, including China under the international context of Sino-US competition,” he said. Sandkamp said the calculations show Germany’s dependence on China is only “slight in macroeconomic terms” but an abrupt break in trade relations would have the “consequence of considerable losses in prosperity for Germany”.