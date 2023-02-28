Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) shakes hands with his former mentor, economist Li Yining, at a forum in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) shakes hands with his former mentor, economist Li Yining, at a forum in 2015. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

Obituary | Renowned Chinese economist Li Yining’s death comes as his notions on reform still serve as valuable lessons

  • Known as ‘Mr Stock Market’ in China, Li Yining mentored some of the Communist Party’s seniormost members, including Premier Li Keqiang
  • With positions in China’s top legislative body and top political advisory body from the late 1980s to 2018, Li Yining was involved in most major economic reforms for three decades

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP