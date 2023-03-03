China’s fiscal stimulus to support the economy has not alleviated financial pressure on local governments and companies as planned, according to policy advisers, while a top city in the country’s east says it faces a “big problem” in the coming years. Last year, the central government cut taxes and deferred tax payments for businesses to the tune of 4.2 trillion yuan (US$607.8 billion), said finance minister Liu Kun on Wednesday. Beijing also expanded direct transfers to local authorities to 9.71 trillion yuan to help offset the loss of revenue. However, instead of supporting companies, the stimulus measures have disrupted markets, distorted prices and spending in infrastructure and public services have added to pressure on local government finances, the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences said in a new report released on Monday. Local authorities in China have been grappling with reduced revenue from land sales due to regulatory tightening in the property sector , as well as tax rebates they were required to pay to help virus-hit businesses. Over the last three years, we did whatever we could to search for revenue Xia Mingjun Kunshan, a county-level city in China’s eastern Jiangsu province with a regional gross domestic product (GDP) of 500.67 billion yuan last year, is one of numerous local governments struggling to keep its balance sheet clean. “A lot of people believe there won’t many problems with our financial position, but the bigger we are, the bigger difficulties we have,” said Xia Mingjun, a director of the Kunshan finance bureau, via a weblink at an event hosted by the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences on Monday. The county’s key industries were badly hit by the pandemic and suffered losses of more than 20 per cent, which affected tax revenue, Xia said. The downturn in the property market also reduced revenue from land sales. “Over the last three years, we did whatever we could to search for revenue … but the space is getting smaller,” Xia said. “We expect our general budget revenue to decline because Kunshan is already quite developed, with the land market performing poorly. And we don’t have a lot of land for sale anyway – so this will be a big problem for the coming years.” Kunshan, which is also home to factories owned by Apple supplier Foxconn Technology, has not received much of the central government subsidy for public spending either because more than 2 million people out of its 3.35 million population are considered to be “floating”, Xia said. Beijing’s transfer payment is mostly aimed at supporting public services for permanent residents, although there have been growing calls to make adjustments as the country’s migrant worker population has climbed over the years. “Under the 14th five-year plan, we have to build 10 schools every year and hire 1,500 teachers, at the same time every year we have to spend on infrastructure including the metro network – we are hitting the peak time for repayment of debt,” Xia said. The central government’s clamp down on so-called hidden debt has also added to financial woes. Will more of China’s distressed state firms seek long-term debt restructuring? At the same event, Liu Shangxi, Communist Party Committee Secretary General and President of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, raised concerns that local government spending did not correspond to changes in the country’s demographic make-up. “In this case, building 10 schools a year – if the population eventually shrinks, it would be a waste in the future,” said Liu, referring to the spending pressure faced by Kunshan. “Our investment should follow the population, if you don’t follow the population, the investment will be rendered ineffective.” Fu Zhihua, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, said the cost of maintaining current fiscal policies was growing, but the positive effect on GDP growth was declining. Uncertainty over government policies and supply chain operations, as well as China’s foreign policy were the other risk factors facing companies and adding to costs, he said. Li Guangyu, general manager of Taiwan Glass based in Chengdu, said his industry has been affected by Beijing’s curbs on excess capacity, the pandemic, and the property market slump. Not all businesses were able to benefit from government subsidies either, and production was halted for the last six months of 2022 as a result of the pandemic, he said. “I think the fiscal policy we are talking about often can be a double-edged sword,” Li said via a web link. “If it is not used well, it introduces an unequal playing field, leading to imbalance in development among different regions.”