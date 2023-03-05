Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! China’s “two sessions”, which kick off Saturday, will mark the end of a twice-a-decade reshuffle of the country’s most powerful jobs, after President Xi Jinping’s sweeping victory at the 20th party congress in October . The annual sessions of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – China’s top political advisory body – and the National People’s Congress – China’s legislature – will confirm a range of top jobs, including a new premier, four new vice-premiers, a few state councillors, as well as its top judge and prosecutor. The event will be closely watched as it comes at a time when China is pivoting its strategy back to stimulating economic growth after shaking off a chaotic three years under the zero-Covid policy, and as it is now facing diplomatic headwinds from Washington and other Western capitals. Experts expect Beijing to return to normalisation on multiple policy fronts and to refocus on its long-term goals, including technological self-reliance. Those plans will be unveiled in the government work report delivered by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday, his last, coming at the end of his second five-year term . All eyes are on China’s economic growth target for this year , and on which sectors Beijing will prioritise driving. The report is also expected to address some of the most pressing challenges Beijing faces, including the demographic crisis and unemployment pressure . There are also hopes that regulatory actions will be normalised, after a wide range of industries, including the technology and real estate sectors, paid a heavy price over the last three years. The two sessions will see former Shanghai party boss Li Qiang confirmed as the new premier , as well as his first press conference. Li Qiang will speak on a wide range of issues , giving the world a sense of his personal style as the co-pilot of the world’s second-largest economy. The two sessions will also see a new line-up of ministerial jobs, with the minister of finance, governor of the central bank, director of the National Development and Reform Commission and the minister of commerce all set to change. There will also be new faces on the diplomatic and defence fronts. The new minister of foreign affairs, Qin Gang, will host his first press conference during the two sessions, days after returning from the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi. Qin is also expected to take on the extra title of state councillor, further raising his status. Beijing is also set to confirm Li Shangfu as defence minister, meaning he will become the first Chinese defence chief sanctioned by the United States , amid mounting concerns about communication and crisis-management between the two militaries. Former Guizhou party chief Shen Yiqin is likely to be confirmed as the most senior female official when Beijing unveils its state councillors, after a norm-breaking all-male Politburo was formed in October. While Xi kicks off his third term as president, the country is likely to see a new vice-president, with deputy vice-premier Han Zheng the front runner. In the past five years, Han has played a central role in key policies, including carbon reduction and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and he is expected to bring his wealth of experience. A far-reaching overhaul involving multiple party organs and state institutions is also in the pipeline, and analysts say it will look a lot like the one that took place in 2018, when a large chunk of portfolios were transferred from the State Council. Xi said earlier that the overhaul will target the country’s finance and technology sectors, among other industries, and the change will have a “profound influence” on the economy. Part of that plan – involving the State Council – is expected to be unveiled during the legislative session, but the public is not expected to see the full scale of it until after the two sessions, when details about the restructuring related to party organs are announced. The completion of the months-long game of musical chairs, which started with the 20th party congress, will also mean that the last pending top jobs at party organs will be announced soon afterwards. They include two very important party jobs, director of the central organisation department, which oversees party members, and director of the party’s general office, who is also Xi’s de facto chief of staff. 60-Second Catch-Up Series: What will China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023 bring? China’s new premier and what stock investors want to hear from him Xi Jinping vows ‘forceful’ overhaul of finance and technology sectors What is behind proposed move for Beijing’s key office on Hong Kong and Macau affairs to report directly to China’s top Communist Party leadership? Infographic: The 20th Politburo Communist Party leaders review names for top state, political advisory roles Deep Dives Xi Jinping to focus on economic stability, technological self-reliance in China after ‘two sessions’, analysts say Two sessions will see dozens of new faces assigned to government positions But key decisions will continue to be made by president and party chief Xi Jinping According to China’s political calendar, with its top government positions in five-yearly transition mode and the lame ducks on their way out, the past four months or so should have been mundane. No surprises were expected until next month’s annual session of the national legislature, when dozens of news faces promoted from the Communist Party’s rank and file at October’s party congress will be assigned to their government positions. Read more Who are Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang, the candidates in line to head Communist Party’s Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs? Wang Huning or Ding Xuexiang, both Politburo Standing Committee members, could succeed Han Zheng Analysts say political clout of a top party leader needed to make decisions and cut through red tape Two senior Communist Party leaders – one tipped to be named a vice-premier and the other head of China’s top political advisory body – are Beijing’s leading candidates to oversee Hong Kong and Macau affairs, analysts said. They said they would be watching the annual meeting of the national legislature closely for clues as to whether Wang Huning, 67, or Ding Xuexiang, 60, will succeed the retiring Han Zheng , who has filled that role since 2016. Read more China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: how will Li Qiang’s pro-business past and pragmatism help tackle China’s growing pains? Analysts say that holding the trust of President Xi Jinping will grant Li Qiang a higher degree of autonomy in economic affairs, allowing him to take bold actions Li’s expected elevation to premier would make him the first such Chinese leader in three decades to have no previous experience in the central government or in west China With Li Qiang poised to take the premiership baton that will put him firmly on track to run the world’s second-largest economy, the onlooking crowd is already debating and dissecting the big questions over his would-be role, work style, policies and priorities. Historically, the 63-year-old has shown himself to be a pragmatist with a strong business-oriented mindset, but his relatively low profile until recently has left the market scrambling for signs or indications of how he would manage far more sophisticated domestic issues while countering US decoupling pressure at the central-government level. Read more China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: all eyes on Beijing as lawmakers plot post-pandemic economic recovery China is expected to set an economic growth target of above 5 per cent for 2023, as consumers and investors re-engage in business activities post-pandemic But to reach the goal and restore business confidence authorities must overcome slowing demand for exports, rising geopolitical risk and property sector woes For Raymond Zhang, a Shanghai resident who works in the logistics industry, the business environment right now is the most difficult since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, despite an end to China’s zero-Covid policy. Once scarcely available, empty shipping containers are now stacking up at the Shanghai port, known as the world’s busiest for container throughput, he said. Read more Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now!