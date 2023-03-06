While acknowledging that external demand will be relatively weak this year, Beijing is sending strong signals that it intends to better integrate into global trade while steadfastly vowing to enhance China’s appeal to foreign investors. Leadership also still has its sights set on China joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a high-end trade and investment pact, in line with efforts to counter challenges resulting from external containment efforts and geopolitical complications. In his final work report, delivered during the opening ceremony of the National People’s Congress on Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said China will make greater efforts to attract and utilise foreign capital, by expanding market access to foreign investors, especially in the modern service sector. “We should ensure national treatment for foreign-funded companies … We should improve services for foreign-funded companies and facilitate the launch of landmark foreign-funded projects,” Li said. “With a vast and open market, China is sure to provide even greater business opportunities for foreign companies in China.” ‘It’s less attractive’: China’s bid to lure talent hit by zero-Covid legacy Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the work report sends a strong message that stabilising foreign investment and boosting the confidence of foreign investors will be priorities for the new government this year. Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party boss who is poised to take over the premiership during the upcoming reshuffle of top government jobs, should be in line with his predecessor Li Keqiang on enhancing opening up and attracting more foreign investment, Zhang said. Zhang said that Li Keqiang’s directive to ‘facilitate the launch of landmark foreign-funded projects’ called to mind what happened in Shanghai with “the Tesla Gigafactory , which was one of [Li Qiang’s] major achievements during his term in Shanghai”. “Whether more projects like this will be launched is something we should look forward to,” Zhang added. In the past few years, strict pandemic controls under China’s zero-Covid policy, on top of rising geopolitical tensions, forced many foreign enterprises to adopt a more cautious attitude towards further expansion in China. According to a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China last week, for the first time in 25 years, China was no longer considered by most of its member companies to be a top-three investment destination. Many local governments have been taking the initiative by sending delegations overseas since China ended its zero-Covid policy late last year, looking to make up for three years of isolation that saw foreign investment plunge. But restoring positive business sentiment cannot be done overnight, according to AmCham China president Michael Hart. Ding Shuang, chief Greater China economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said that as Beijing refrains from introducing a massive fiscal stimulus to lift the economy, private and foreign investment have become the major sources available to support its target of stabilising growth. ‘Highly investible’ China woos foreigners but withholds what they want most “From a long-term perspective, apart from stabilising economic growth, attracting more foreign investment, especially from the US and Europe, will also serve Beijing’s intention of avoiding further decoupling,” Ding said. In the work report, Li Keqiang also the nation should “steadily expand institutional opening up by proactively adopting relevant rules, regulations, management and standards”. Such changes could help dispel doubts among CPTPP member countries about China’s ability to comply with reforms needed for its accession to the free-trade pact that it applied to join in September 2021. China has yet to meet relevant requirements such as those pertaining to the strong presence of state-owned enterprises and the free flow of data across borders. Zhang pointed out how “it is still not easy for China to really join the CPTPP”, but he said that mentioning it in the work report was “a positive sign”, showing how China intends on being more open, economically. The big picture [of China’s trade] hasn’t changed He Weiwen In the work report, Li Keqiang noted how China’s advancement of its Belt and Road Initiative for the past five years has helped increase imports and exports between China and other belt-and-road countries by an annual rate of 13.4 per cent. In a separate report issued by the National Development and Reform Commission on Sunday, it said promoting the high-quality development of belt-and-road projects is one of the major 2023 missions for the country’s economic planner, which will prioritise “small and beautiful” projects in international cooperation to avoid risks and wastes. He Weiwen, a former economic and commercial counsellor at the Chinese consulates in New York and San Francisco, said that just because the work report emphasises the CPTPP and belt and road, that doesn’t mean China is aiming to adjust its relationships with other major trade partners. “The big picture [of China’s trade] hasn’t changed,” said He, who is currently a senior fellow with the Beijing-based Centre for China and Globalisation. Li Keqiang said in the work report that the volume of trade in goods exceeded expectations in 2022, and that China should continue to leverage the role of imports and exports in driving economic growth this year. Iris Pang, ING's chief economist for Greater China, said the slower-than-expected GDP growth target of "around 5 per cent" shows Beijing realises that a weakening external market would impose challenges on China's export-related industries. Ding at Standard Chartered said that even though China can adopt some measures to help the export sector, such as by offering tax rebates, it is difficult to make changes to external demand. "Overall, the expectations on exports are not high, but as shown in the work report, the government will at least try to minimise its dragging role" on the economy, he said.