China has tried to downplay the widening economic gap with the United States, attributing the expansion last year to inflation and exchange rate factors, while expressing confidence about hitting 2023 growth targets and long-term development goals. Economic rivalry between the world’s two largest economies has intensified in recent years and China is feeling the pressure of heightened containment measures from Washington, including export controls on critical tech components. “The high US inflation lifted its nominal [gross domestic product] size,” said Zhao Chenxin, deputy chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Monday. “Ordinary Americans know the most about what life is like under such high inflation. “The yuan exchange rate was somehow affected by the US rate hikes and it accordingly reduced the size of Chinese GDP in US dollar terms.” China’s ‘double-dip’ saw US economic gap widen after 3 per cent growth in 2022 The planning official, who was speaking at a media briefing on the sidelines of the “two sessions” on Monday, called for “accurate” interpretations of economic data. Chinese officials seldom mention surpassing the US economy in public, but it is widely believed such a target is factored into government development plans. The GDP gap between the two nations has generally trended downward from US$11 trillion in 2007 to US$5.25 trillion in 2021, according to the Post’s calculations based on data from the International Monetary Fund. There were small setbacks for China from 2015-16 due to the rapid depreciation of the yuan, and again in 2019 due to the US trade war. The nominal GDP gap widened last year, driven by a rise in US consumer inflation of 8 per cent. The US economy expanded by 9.2 per cent to US$25.46 trillion in 2022 in nominal terms, but real GDP grew only 2.1 per cent, according to US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The US dollar also strengthened against major currencies last year, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 425 basis points to tame inflation that was at a 40-year high. If calculated with the Chinese central bank’s daily reference rate, the yuan depreciated by around 9.2 per cent against the US dollar last year. The world’s second-largest economy grew 3 per cent to 121 trillion yuan (US$17.4 trillion) last year, with business battered by the zero-Covid policy. Growth was below the government target of “around 5.5 per cent” and the second lowest in 46 years. Despite a slight rebound after Covid rules were eased in December, doubts remain over the country’s long-term outlook as the economy faces a variety of headwinds, including lower overseas demand, weak household consumption, a diminishing demographic dividend and technological bottlenecks. Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang and the NDRC in its annual report delivered to the national legislature outlined a variety of risks ahead. We are confident about achieving the annual growth target and Chinese-style modernisation Zhao Chenxin Beijing set a moderate 2023 growth target of around 5 per cent, the lower end of market expectations that many economists do not see as difficult to achieve. Speaking at Monday’s briefing, Zhao said the Chinese economy is generally improving. “All the government departments and regions are taking substantial, pragmatic and effective measures,” the NDRC official said. “We are confident about achieving the annual growth target and Chinese-style modernisation.” China’s economy is roughly equivalent to three quarters of the American one. The IMF has forecast China’s economy to rise 5.2 per cent this year, higher than its estimate for the US at 1.4 per cent.