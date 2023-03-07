China should provide its postgraduate and doctoral students with “reasonable” financial and policy support if they desire to get married and have children while in school, a delegate proposed at a parliamentary gathering that started on Sunday, highlighting how concerns about the nation’s deepening demographic crisis are prompting fresh policy proposals. He Dan, director of the China Population And Development Research Centre, said maternity insurance should cover college students, and that the higher education system should better connect with the nation’s marriage and childbirth policies, as quoted by thepaper.cn, a Shanghai-based media outlet. “[We should] encourage young people to get married and give birth at a proper age while combining that with the reform and adjustment of the educational system to facilitate individuals’ plans for school, childbirth and employment,” said He, who is also a delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). “We should support reasonable marriage and childbearing arrangements for postgraduates and doctoral students; improve marriage and childbearing services for college students; provide time, financial and service support for academic changes caused by marriage, childbirth and parenting problems; and provide medical security and living allowances for college students who have children,” He said. He said the educational system should take into consideration the optimal age for childbirth and make adjustments accordingly, so that young people can make reasonable marriage and childbirth arrangements. However, independent demographer He Yafu said college students should not be encouraged to get married and give birth, nor should it be discouraged. “The main responsibility of college students is to study, and starting a family will inevitably affect grades,” He Yafu said. China’s population is one of the hottest topics for proposals this year at the annual parliamentary meetings known as the “two sessions”, after the nation recorded its first population decline in six decades last year. ‘Unquestionable’: China won’t see population grow from now on, demographer says However, government work reports have said little about authorities’ plans to boost births and provide care for an ever-growing number of seniors. And a survey released in January showed how most college students in China do not see marriage as a necessity , and that policies to encourage births have done little to sway their disinterest in starting a family. They now view marriage as a way to promote the quality of both spiritual and material life in a marked change from older generations, said the report jointly released by various organisations, including the China Family Planning Association. The number of people who got married for the first time in China dropped to 11.6 million last year, almost 700,000 down from the previous year, according to the China Statistics Yearbook 2022. This was well down from the peak of 23.9 million in 2013. As China’s white-collar staff fear firings, grads face unimaginable challenges “Building a career before starting a family” has become a principle for both men and women, while “pain during childbirth” is the primary fear women have against giving birth, according to the report. China’s population fell by 850,000 to 1.4118 billion in 2022 as deaths outnumbered births for the first time in six decades, with the number of newborns dropping below 10 million for the first time in modern history. Besides He Dan’s proposal, several other delegates have pitched ideas to boost births. Xu Congjian, president of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital of Fudan University, and a delegate to the CPPCC, told state media that China should allow unmarried women to use assisted reproductive technologies such as freezing eggs. And Zhao Yulong, a delegate to the National People’s Congress, proposed that children under the age of 18 should receive a national allowance.