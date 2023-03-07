China said on Tuesday it would establish a super regulatory body to oversee the country’s 400 trillion yuan (US$57.7 trillion) worth of banking and insurance assets, as well as financial holding companies, in the latest effort to tackle financial risk. The new National Financial Regulatory Commission will incorporate the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and absorb the central bank’s supervisory body for financial holding companies and the investor protection function under the securities regulator, according to a draft plan submitted to the National People’s Congress. The China Securities Regulatory Commission will be elevated to an affiliate of the State Council and be put in charge of enterprise bond approval, which was previously the domain of National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planning agency. “It is set to address the long-standing contradictions and problems in financial areas,” Xiao Jie, secretary general of the State Council, said in a statement about the restructuring. The new regulatory commission will be responsible for supervising financial institutions outside the securities sector, protecting investors and diffusing systemic risks, he said. The People’s Bank of China will also undergo restructuring, with the expansion of provincial branches one of the goals. Currently, the central bank has 11 regional branches across the country. More to follow ...