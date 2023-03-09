China has a closing window of opportunity to reform its antiquated restrictions on retirement and rural mobility, according to policy influencers who are concerned about the nation’s failure to better tap into its “demographic dividend” and address an urgent need to cultivate a larger working-age cohort to support fewer retirees. A widening demographic imbalance – resulting from a low birth rate combined with a rapidly ageing population – continues to plague the world’s second-largest economy, which long benefited from a huge demographic dividend. And how this will affect China’s economic prospects is a hotly debated topic full of nuance. In recent weeks, it was widely expected that the new leadership structure under President Xi Jinping would introduce fresh policies to address concerns over demographic changes, but this year’s government work report did not go into much detail about how those changes will be addressed. Beijing proposed improving its work system for the elderly, and actively responding to the ageing issue, in its institutional reform plan on Tuesday. But some contend that more needs to be done, and quickly, as China’s population has begun shrinking – and the workforce continues to fall by millions each year – chipping away at the nation’s demographic dividend. China’s population falls for first time in 60 years, deepening crisis Demographers and other population specialists have called for delayed retirement ages in China, where people stop working earlier than in most countries. China’s working-age population – those between 16 and 59 years old – stood at 875.56 million at the end of 2022, representing 62 per cent of the population, but this was down from 62.5 per cent a year earlier. Pundits have also been calling for Beijing to further reform the hukou system as a means to fill jobs, particularly in major urban areas. A hukou is a household registration document all Chinese citizens must have that controls access to public services based on the birthplace of the holder. The system became less rigid in recent years as cities competed for new talent, but it still confines a large portion of the labour pool to the countryside. Migrant workers hold hukous from their hometowns, but not where they work, so they have very limited rights to public services in any city that they move to for work. During the annual “two sessions” parliamentary gatherings in Beijing this week, delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) continued to make proposals on demographic issues. He Dan, CPPCC delegate and director of the China Population and Development Research Centre, proposed that Beijing should increase cash subsidies to one-child families, as many Chinese mothers remain discouraged from having a second child because they had such a difficult time with the first one. “Most mothers report feeling uneasy about the process of preparing for, conceiving and giving birth to a child. And issues such as their quality of life decreasing after the birth of a child, the stress of raising a child, and the education process being too exhausting and worrying, lead to families being reluctant to have more children,” He said, according to The Economic Observer newspaper. Most people’s perception of [China’s] demographic changes is significantly lagging behind reality Cai Fang, demographer Ruan Shiwei, vice-chairman of the CPPCC in Fujian province, suggested shortening China’s basic education school system from the current 12 years to 10 years, to give young adults two more prime birthing years after completing their education. “Negative population growth came much earlier than we originally expected, and this led to a lack of preparation in terms of awareness and response to the issue,” said Cai Fang, a renowned demographer and former vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. In an article he released on March 1, he offered suggestions on how China should respond now that it has begun shrinking years ahead of schedule. “Given that China does not have regularly published data on population forecasts, most people’s perception of demographic changes is significantly lagging behind reality,” Cai said. For example, Cai said, the share of agricultural employment in China was 23 per cent in 2021 – or about 20 percentage points higher than the average among high-income countries. So, if just 1 percentage point worth of China’s rural labour force were released from their hukou bonds, that number would exceed the entire labour pool of countries such as Yemen, which has about 32 million people, explained Cai. “A 20-percentage-point reduction would free up more rural labour than even the combined labour forces of Middle Eastern and North African countries,” Cai said. Thus, China is able to address its labour shortage – by relaxing its hukou policy to encourage domestic labour mobility – unlike other major world economies, which typically recruit foreign workers to fill labour shortages, Cai said. Cai further pointed out how China’s working-age population (aged 15-59) decreased by an average of 0.14 per cent annually from 2011-22, and that his research shows how the annual average decrease could reach 0.83 per cent for the 2022-35 period. This type of demographic imbalance in China, according to Cai, could have far-reaching implications for the economy, with labour shortages, rising employment costs, and weakened spending power among the elderly contributing to both a decrease in the supply and demand sides of the Chinese economy. [What we] need to face today is the urgency of accelerating the switching on of new [economic] drivers as the demographic dividend disappears Cai Fang, demographer “[What we] need to face today is the urgency of accelerating the switching on of new [economic] drivers as the demographic dividend disappears,” Cai warned. Similar sentiment was expressed last month by Yuan Xin, a professor with the Institute of Population and Development at Nankai University. Yuan said China must take a proactive approach to capitalise on the demographic dividend, rather than merely attempt to raise the fertility rate to maximise the potential of its current demographic. “At any time point before 2050, the size of China’s labour force will be larger than the total combined labour force of developed countries,” Yuan added, as China has a working population of about 875.56 million, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in February. While pointing out that millions of labourers would be created by classifying relatively young retirees in their sixties as members of the workforce, Yuan said there is an urgency for Beijing to make such a distinction, as laxity in policy could quickly become a lost opportunity if not done before the population dividend diminishes too much. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> “Such an opportunity is actually short-lived and precious. If we slack off a little, it will be gone, because many people over 60 will become over 70 and over 80 in the future,” Yuan said. In the four decades since China kicked off a lengthy period of reform and opening up, the contribution of the demographic dividend to the nation’s economy has been around 15 to 27 per cent, according to Yuan, who added that negative population growth is gradually reducing this percentage. Yuan said China needs to accelerate the planned delay in its retirement policy to capitalise on the availability of ageing retirees. But even as the retirement-postponement issue has been hotly debated in the weeks following the revelation that China’s population is shrinking, much like with other demographic challenges, Beijing has yet to roll out a concrete plan.