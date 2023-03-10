South Korea has said it will enhance logistics and supply chain cooperation with Shandong, a Chinese province that has the largest presence of Korean companies in the country and accounts for 12 per cent of trade between the two nations. South Korean deputy trade minister Jeong Dae-jin met Song Junji, the vice-governor of Shandong province, in Seoul on Friday to discuss ways to revitalise economic cooperation. Jeong requested that the Shandong provincial government build a predictable business environment for South Korean companies and enhance collaboration in areas such as supply chains to take advantage of their geographical proximity, according to a statement from South Korea’s trade ministry. The eastern province of Shandong borders the Yellow Sea that separates China and the Korean peninsula. Song is the highest ranking provincial official from China to visit South Korea since Beijing dropped its coronavirus restrictions and reopened its borders . A similar meeting was held in the South Korean capital in December 2019, in which Korea’s then trade minister met the Shandong Party secretary. We expect the people-to-people exchanges between Korea and China to strengthen as flight schedules between the two improve Chung Jae-ho On Monday, Chung Jae-ho, the South Korean ambassador to China, said in a briefing that high ranking provincial government officials from Shandong and Liaoning had expressed their wishes to visit South Korea, while adding that he expects bilateral exchanges to come into full swing after the “two sessions”. “We expect the people-to-people exchanges between Korea and China to strengthen as flight schedules between the two improve,” Chung said. “We will continue to discuss matters with related organisations such as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport so that there will be flights every day between the two.” Shandong is geographically the closest Chinese province to South Korea and located at nearly the same latitude as the country. Last year, the province, which is around 1.5 times the size of South Korea, housed 30.5 per cent of all South Korean investment entities in China, reaching a total of 8,680. Some 88.2 per cent of South Korean investment in Shandong is in manufacturing and 8.6 per cent in the service industry, according to a 2022 report by the South Korean consulate general office in Qingdao, the province’s largest city. The value of trade last year between the two amounted to US$42.3 billion, which was 12 per cent of all trade between South Korea and China. Shandong was ranked third out of 31 Chinese provinces and cities in terms of trade value with South Korea in 2022. Chinese shun South Korean goods as negative views of neighbour grow South Korea was Shandong’s fourth largest trading partner in 2021 after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and the European Union. The Chinese province recorded a 79.8 billion yuan (US$11.3 billion) trade surplus with South Korea that same year. At the economic dialogue on Friday, Chung and Song agreed to cooperate on hosting the seventh Korea-Shandong Province Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference expected to be held this year. Shandong is China’s third largest provincial economy and has set a gross domestic product growth rate target of above 5 per cent for 2023.