The appointment of a one-time China hardliner to lead an influential group of 18 South Pacific nations bodes poorly for Beijing’s pursuit of closer economic ties in Oceania, analysts suggest. Next year, former Nauru president Baron Divavesi Waqa will become secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum – an organisation that recommends action for the vast region based on consensus among members that include US-leaning Australia and New Zealand – following his appointment last month. In 2018, when he was president of the Micronesian island of 12,500 people, located northeast of Australia, Waqa clashed with the head of China’s delegation at that year’s annual Pacific Islands Forum, which Waqa was hosting. China’s special envoy to the forum, Du Qiwen, reportedly tried to address a meeting about climate change, but Waqa refused to let him speak and demanded an apology, resulting in China’s delegation abruptly walking out. Nauru’s president then lashed out at Du’s “crazy” behaviour at the Pacific islands summit and at Beijing’s “arrogant” presence in the region. China must apologise for Pacific summit ‘arrogance’ – Nauru leader “The Pacific Islands … may be finding the US approach more palatable,” said Stuart Orr, head of the business school at the Melbourne Institute of Technology. “Waqa’s comments suggest that he could nudge this developing viewpoint.” Also in 2018, three months after the forum fiasco, the 63-year-old former Nauruan official vented against outside powers, in general terms, when speaking at the UN-linked Asia-Pacific Summit in 2018. He said then that Pacific countries were “basically being out-resourced and outmanoeuvred by bigger countries at the negotiation table”. China has been seeking more economic cooperation in the South Pacific since the 1980s, and activity has accelerated over the past two years. Beijing is known for arranging and overseeing the construction of stadiums, bridges and telecoms projects in some countries – many of which are impoverished and facing high transport costs because of their remote locations. Such projects are commonly associated with the Belt and Road Initiative , but they may result from other agreements. In May, China signed 52 bilateral deals with South Pacific nations, largely in trade, tourism and economic development. South Pacific fishing is also on China’s agenda. Australia and the United States have recoiled at China’s activities in a region where nations traditionally ally with the West. They have stepped up their own pledges of economic support as Chinese influence grows. Thus, to make any headway in the region during Waqa’s term, China should mind its manners, says Fabrizio Bozzato, a senior research fellow with the Tokyo-based Sasakawa Peace Foundation’s Ocean Policy Research Institute. “I do not think that, as secretary general, he will be unremittingly hostile toward China, provided that Beijing sends congenial interlocutors showing due respect,” Bozzato said. ‘How could this not concern China?’: US steps up South Pacific investment talks Waqa will turn out to be “a tough negotiator and an interlocutor ready to raise his voice – either to roar or to sing songs of partnership and cooperation”, Bozzato said. Nauru is one of 14 nations worldwide that recognise Taiwan diplomatically rather than allying with mainland China. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Countries that have diplomatic ties with Beijing, including the US, acknowledge the existence of the one-China principle that holds Taiwan be part of China, but may not explicitly agree with it. Washington does not take a position on the status of Taiwan but arms it with missiles and military equipment while opposing any attempt to take the island by force. In addition to Nauru, three other members of the 52-year-old Pacific Islands Forum – or 22 per cent of its members – also recognise Taiwan over mainland China. They are Tuvalu, Marshall Islands and Palau. China will definitely continue working with that [Pacific Islands] Forum, regardless of who becomes leader Victor Gao, Centre for China and Globalisation “It’s not surprising that this gentleman who comes from Nauru and recognises [Taiwan] rather than [China] has a particular way of looking at things,” said Victor Gao, vice-president of the Centre for China and Globalisation in Beijing. “China will definitely continue working with that forum, regardless of who becomes leader, even though it’s absolutely true that a leader does have his fingerprints on what the institution will do.” The forum has become a venue for China to pitch economic-cooperation ideas, said Alexander Vuving, a professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Centre for Security Studies in Hawaii. The forum sometimes invites non-members, including China, to its events. Chinese leaders would struggle to spread their economic influence without the forum’s consensus, Vuving said.