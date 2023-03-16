Despite China’s recent announcement of sweeping job cuts within the central government, a position in a state department is still the most desirable employment option for stability-minded young people such as Norah Shen. While still a year away from completing her graduate studies, Shen is already busy preparing for the annual civil service examinations , as she has her sights set on securing an “iron bowl” job – a popular Chinese metaphor used to describe a secure position. For decades, working for the Chinese government or state-owned enterprises was considered the pinnacle of stability and success. Then the inexorable rise of tech created what were deemed “golden bowl” jobs before government crackdowns, lay-offs and allegations of overwork started to show how not all that shines is gold. And in recent years, with so much tumult in the economy, interest in earning a regular paycheck at a state-owned firm – even if it’s considerably smaller than one might earn at a private one – has seen a resurgence among people such as Shen who attach more importance to job security than anything else in their career planning. As China’s white-collar staff fear firings, grads face unimaginable challenges Seeking a master’s degree in sociology at Shanghai University, Shen acknowledged that there will also be limited employment options in her field. “Of course, I’ll have my worries even if I pass the exams. The population is quickly ageing. The government is under a lot of financial pressure. Even civil servants have to face lay-offs and pay cuts,” she said. In the latest push to streamline bureaucracy, Beijing is cutting the number of positions at central government agencies by 5 per cent, according to a government reshuffle plan passed by China’s parliament on Friday. The jobs will be redistributed in “key areas and important work”, and lay-offs will take place gradually over the coming five years, the plan said, without giving further details. It remains to be seen how this will affect existing employees or those looking to be one of them, but whatever government jobs are available will surely remain highly valued as stable sources of income in a growingly competitive job market. Lucas Lin, a 39-year-old clerk in the Ministry of Finance, said he was not worried about the cutbacks because so many of his colleagues are nearing retirement age . “So, 5 per cent over five years means 1 per cent each year. It won’t have a great impact, as there will be people retiring and there can be less hiring,” he rationalised. “Normally, state departments won’t just dismiss you and leave you to hunt for another job on your own. They will reassign you to somewhere else, such as a local government body or a state-owned company.” The employment downsizing came as part of a government reorganisation that aims to “better allocate resources” in the face of various headwinds. The latest scheme included restructuring the Ministry of Science and Technology , strengthening the financial regulator, and forming a new agency to manage data amid rising geopolitical rivalries and domestic financial risks. While more positions are expected to be added to newly created or expanded ministries, the central government has acknowledged the issue of excess staff in revamps over past decades. [Civil service cuts] are a way of simplifying administration and delegating power Liu Shengjun, economist The State Council has experienced eight reshuffles since the early 1980s, with the biggest change happening in 1998, when 42 ministries were reduced to 29 and nearly half of all positions were cut. Former premier Li Keqiang pledged when he took office in 2013 that there would be only fewer government employees during his term. However, China’s public bureaucracy has remained overstaffed, drawing criticism of low efficiency and high costs, according to prominent economist Liu Shengjun. “A further streamlining was out of cost concerns. On the one hand, too many employees means a high financial burden,” he said. “On the other hand, I think it hopes to reduce government affairs by cutting positions – fewer staff means less interference. “So, it’s a way of simplifying administration and delegating power.” Why is China taking aim at lying-flat officials? Past rounds of downsizing mostly ended up with a rebound in the number of employees due to the unconstrained power of the government, Liu noted. Peng Peng, executive chairman at the Guangdong Society of Reform think tank, agreed that despite previous revamps, many agencies today still have overlapping functions and therefore induce inefficiency. “It’s indeed inappropriate to have so many employees, as the coronavirus pandemic reduced government revenue in recent years,” he said. “At home or abroad, leading companies are all streamlining, but our government workforce is still bloated.” Besides transferring redundancies to other public agencies, ministries might meet the job-cut goal in the coming years by freezing recruitment for certain positions, Peng said. This would mean even greater competition for civil service jobs, which have been increasingly sought after in recent years as fresh graduates face fewer opportunities, high living costs and mounting uncertainties. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> A total of 1.52 million applicants sat this year’s national civil servant examinations in January, competing for just 37,100 positions – meaning that about one in 41 examinees could end up recruited, according to Xinhua. China is already under great pressure to create enough jobs, as a record high 11.58 million fresh graduates are entering the job market this year. Meanwhile, the country is also confronted with a rapidly ageing population, and there’s a plan in the pipeline to “gradually” delay retirement ages . The urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.6 per cent in January and February, up slightly from 5.5 per cent in December. And the unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group remained at an elevated level of 18.1 per cent in January and February, up from 17.1 per cent in December. Hu Tao, who’s in his third year studying for an undergraduate degree in computer science at Sichuan University, said most of his classmates are trying to avoid the heated competition by postponing their entry into the labour market. To be a civil servant has merits that [private] jobs don’t have – such as no overtime work, and no fear of getting laid off Hu Tao, Sichuan University undergraduate “We think we’re not competitive enough without a higher degree, especially if we want to have a decently paying job in a major city,” he said. “So, many of us are preparing for the national entrance exam for postgraduate studies, or applying for programmes abroad. “Only a handful of top students in my class have received job offers from leading tech firms such as Tencent. “Some are also planning to take the civil service exam. It certainly doesn’t lead to a ‘golden bowl’, which people often compare to jobs in the financial or IT sectors for their high pay. But to be a civil servant has merits that the former jobs don’t have – such as no overtime work, and no fear of getting laid off.” Many relatively richer local governments resorted to increasing employment in the public sector to tackle unemployment in the past couple of years, but a shrinking government workforce should be a “basic principle” in the future, said a political philosopher who spoke on condition of anonymity. ‘I don’t want to go back to work in an office’: street vending returns in China “I think there will still be a great number of applicants for civil service examinations, just like those opting for graduate schools. This is reality – it’s just getting harder to find a job,” said the scholar, who is based in southern China. Economist Liu warned that “it’s not a good thing for the government to absorb many jobs, as it leads to a higher cost for society”. “The reasonable solution should be boosting the economy through reform, and letting more private firms create job opportunities,” Liu said. For Shen in Shanghai, securing a position in a government agency also seems like the best option because her fiancé has already chosen to be an IT worker, which she sees as more lucrative but also more stressful and unstable. “He may earn several times more than me, but what if one day he is laid off,” she asked. “So, I would prefer a secure job for better work-life balance and steady income.” Additional reporting by Luna Sun