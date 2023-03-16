China’s holdings of US government bonds hit a 14-year low at the beginning of the year amid American interest rate increases and growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, data released on Wednesday showed. Chinese holdings of United States Treasury securities slid to US$859.4 billion in January, declining for the sixth straight month and marking their lowest point since May 2009, according to data released by the US Department of the Treasury. The latest figure was down US$7.7 billion from the end of last year, more than double the US$3.1 billion cut in December, although slightly less than the decrease of US$7.8 billion in November. Reducing investments in Treasuries, a key component of Chinese foreign reserves, has been widely seen as among Beijing’s efforts to diversify its portfolio, lower dependence on the US dollar while promoting the broader international use of the Chinese yuan and guard against the risk of sanctions, such as those imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The declining Treasuries investment is also read as a sign of Beijing’s unease with Washington’s financial policies. The accelerated decline in January was before the US Federal Reserve, as expected, raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point on February 1. During the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase cycle, investors are likely to reduce their holdings of US bonds to limit asset losses, while central banks of other countries might also sell US Treasuries to support their local currency or stabilise financial markets given rising capital outflows risk. An increasing number of analysts expect the US Federal Reserve to keep the interest rate unchanged this month given the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and broader risks to the US financial system. Why did Silicon Valley Bank fail and what does it mean? The continuous fall in China’s holdings of US debt also came amid the widening geopolitical rift between the two sides of the Pacific. The meeting between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and then Chinese vice-premier Liu He in Switzerland in mid-January was a sign the two powers were making efforts to resume high-level face-to-face engagement in a bid to return bilateral relations to normal. But the ties between Beijing and Washington again dramatically soured after the balloon incident in February , with their different positions on the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 origins investigation further adding strain. Before that, China’s US debt holdings had been on a steadily downward trajectory since 2021 and in May last year fell below the symbolic US$1 trillion mark for the first time in more than 12 years. Some analysts at that time argued it might be due to the fact that Beijing needed to avoid the risk of “a possible conflict” with Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping last week directly accused the US of leading other Western nations to suppress China’s development . Echoing his remarks, the Chinese central bank also for the first time vowed to respond to US and Western containment in a meeting on Wednesday. In contrast to China, Japan’s holdings of US Treasuries rose by US$28 billion to US$1.104 trillion in January, reversing a fall of US$6 billion during the previous month to remain the biggest investor. Among the 10 largest investors in US government bonds in January, four cut their holdings compared with a month ago. China’s economic recovery ‘mixed’ at start of 2023 as job pressure remains China had been one of the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities for many years. Japan took the lead in 2019 and China has remained the second largest holder of US government bonds and a significant player in the global bond market. The sum total in January of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term US securities and banking flows was a net inflow of US$183.1 billion, according to the Treasury. US residents decreased their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of US$100 million.