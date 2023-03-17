China’s central bank announced on Friday a cut to the amount that banks set aside for deposits by 25 basis points, vowing to keep ample liquidity in the interbank system and better fund the real economy. The decision by the People’s Bank of China to slash the reserve requirement ratio comes just days after China’s new government took office and the freshly inaugurated Premier Li Qiang pledged to achieve an annual economic growth target of around 5 per cent this year. The cut, effective March 27, is expected to inject 500 billion yuan (US$72.6 billion) worth of liquidity into the market, while the average reserve requirement ratio of Chinese financial institutions will be lowered to 7.6 per cent. “The PBOC will keep monetary policy targeted and powerful,” the central bank said in a statement. “We’ll provide better support for key areas and weak links, refrain from a big stimulus … and concentrate on pushing for high-quality development.”