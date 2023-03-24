China is reaching out and greasing the wheels of multinational commerce, keen on restoring foreign confidence in the world’s second-largest economy as it strives to stem domestic risks while growing in the face of geopolitical entanglements. The charm offensive is taking place throughout the country. In recent weeks, regional economic powerhouses such as Beijing, Jiangsu and Guangdong have all hosted visiting business executives from the US, Taiwan, South Korea and Switzerland, in a bid to deepen cooperation that will lead to job growth and help shore up China’s economy. They made their pitch. “China is willing to provide better services to foreign enterprises and share the dividends of its huge market with global enterprises,” Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao vowed this week to Jon Moeller, chairman of Procter & Gamble, an American multinational consumer goods firm that was among those being hosted. Can China’s ‘out of touch’ vocational system fill blue-collar void? Before visiting Beijing, Moeller first stopped in Guangdong, where he talked with the provincial governor about further collaboration and trade ties between China and the US. The governor held similar talks with Milind Pant, global CEO of Amway. Wang made the rounds as well, meeting with other executives such as Wendell Weeks, board chairman at Corning Incorporated, a glass and materials science innovator. This all comes as foreign business executives and delegations have resumed trips to China following its sudden abandonment of zero-Covid restrictions in December after nearly three years in place. Large-scale lockdowns and mandatory mass testing undermined China’s appeal as a primary investment destination among many firms, and uncertainties over the potential for such policies to be enforced hurt confidence among foreign investors. This has also occurred against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and disputes with major Western economies. Chip Kaye, CEO of the US-based Warburg Pincus private equity group, also visited Beijing on Thursday. He spoke with the capital’s mayor about his company’s deeper involvement in Chinese financial markets and Beijing’s plans to build a better investment environment for foreign firms. A day prior, Beijing’s mayor hosted delegates from Taiwan’s General Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement on the municipality’s website. Meanwhile, senior officials of Jiangsu province and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region this week respectively hosted representatives of a South Korean petrochemical company under SK Group, and SIG Combibloc Group, which is a Swiss packager of food and beverages. Nets continue to be cast overseas, and it’s all reflective of the central government’s push to ensure stable economic growth this year after falling far short of expectations last year. To that end, upcoming senior-level economic forums – including the China Development Forum and the Boao Forum for Asia – will offer further clues on Beijing’s determination and policy intentions to ease business concerns and get money flowing back into China. China sets stage for a rush of post-Covid international events Last year, China saw a 40 per cent decline in its foreign direct investment (FDI), which contracted particularly severely in the second half of the year in the manufacturing sector, according to an article this week by Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD Digits, the digital technology subsidiary of e-commerce giant JD.com. The article, which ran on Thursday in the China Chief Economist Forum publication, said the country’s share of global FDI inflows fell from 15.8 per cent in the first half of the year to 11.9 per cent in the second half – a nearly 4-percentage-point decline that saw China fall from second to third in FDI rankings among major economies. The retreating trend has been particularly evident in China’s manufacturing sector, where the number of foreign industrial enterprises exceeded 76,000 in 2009 but fell to less than 44,000 in 2022 – a difference of more than 40 per cent, Shen said. There are actually many considerations for foreign investment in China … not only China’s domestic factors Larry Hu, Macquarie Capital Economists and foreign business groups continue to ask Beijing to implement concrete and transparent policies; to level the playing field in the market, particularly in industries dominated by state-owned enterprises; and to do what it can to ensure a resilient economic recovery. Such measures, they say, would go a long way toward restoring China’s appeal and counterbalancing decoupling efforts led by Washington. But despite China’s large consumer market, robust infrastructure and relatively cheap labour costs, it’s been difficult to fully offset investors’ concerns surroundings uncertainties, particularly in an ever-changing geopolitical and economic environment, said Larry Hu, chief China economist with Macquarie Capital. “There are actually many considerations for foreign investment in China,” Hu said, “not only China’s domestic factors”. Xi calls for China to ‘stabilise, expand exports’, attract investment Faced with the risk of declining FDI inflows over the long run, Hu said that FDI trajectory could be determined by whether a balance can be struck between China’s continued appeal and uncertainties in the global investment environment. “Foreign investment in China is a process of push and pull,” he said. What the world’s No 2 economy can do now is provide a legalised investment environment with “more transparency in the rules of the market game”, while at the same time ensuring its own economic development, according to Hu. “After all, FDI in China is about investing in its domestic market, which depends on China’s own economic growth,” Hu added.