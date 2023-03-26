China’s new economic leadership is again seeking to win over doubters that it is open for international business, pledging to expand market access and put the country on a resilient recovery track. Addressing the first major conference in China since it reopened and his first public speech as vice-premier, Ding Xuexiang said the country would continue to open up its markets and strengthen efforts to attract foreign investment. “China’s new development pattern is not [based on] isolated domestic circulation, but more open, dual circulation connecting domestic and external markets,” Ding said at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Sunday, adding that the policy of opening up – launched four decades ago – was “a mark of modern China”. “[We will] continue to expand [China’s] market access, comprehensively optimise the business environment, implement national treatment for foreign companies, and make greater efforts to attract and utilise foreign capital,” state news agency Xinhua quoted Ding as saying. Ding also read a letter from President Xi Jinping who called for “consensus and cooperation” to facilitate the global economic recovery and repeated Beijing’s promises to open up its economy. The pledges are Beijing’s latest attempt to dispel external doubts that China has been turning inward in its quest for hi-tech self-reliance as it tries to ward off US technological containment and decoupling. Beijing has made economic recovery a priority and vowed to address weak links in the domestic economy. Without naming any country, Ding called on Sunday for greater international coordination on macroeconomic policy to avoid “serious negative spillover effects from radical policy adjustments”, stressing the need to stick to “true multilateralism” to bolster the global economic recovery. He also called for deeper cooperation in science and technology on an “open, fair, just and non-discriminatory” basis. Ding’s message was echoed at the forum by Zheng Shanjie, the newly appointed director of the National Development and Reform Commission. Zheng said China aimed to create a “world-class” business environment by cutting market entry restrictions and levelling the playing field. “To walk with China is to walk with opportunities, and to invest in China is to invest in the future,” Chinese media quoted him as saying. “We sincerely hope and are very much willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with all friends at home and abroad.” He also told the audience, including leading economists and senior executives of multinational companies, that China would fast track development of the digital economy to spur new industries. China’s economy showed initial signs of recovery in the first two months of the year, but the growth is still to be consolidated and whatever happens next is likely to affect the global recovery. In addition to US restrictions on technology, China will have to grapple with a looming crisis in the global financial market induced by bank failures in the United States and Switzerland . International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva told the forum that China, with projected GDP growth of 5.2 per cent this year, was expected to contribute around one-third of global growth in 2023. She described the country as one of the “green shoots” in the world economy but she also warned that risks to the financial stability had risen and geopolitical-economic fragmentation would lead to “a dangerous division”. In addition, she urged China to raise productivity and rebalance its economy away from its investment orientation and towards more consumption-driven growth, a direction that she said would be more durable, less reliant on debt, and would help address climate challenges. At the same time, market-oriented reforms to level the playing field between the private sector and state-owned enterprises, together with investment in education, would significantly lift the economy’s productive capacity, she added. Zheng with the NDRC also reiterated that China needed to balance development and security. He said the country would continue to ensure food and energy security, improve the resilience and security of the supply chain, and address risks in the financial and real estate sectors.