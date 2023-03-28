Flight bookings in a number of Chinese metropolises have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and more international trips are expected to be arranged in the coming months, signalling an improvement in conditions for economic activity. The trip uptick supports Beijing’s narrative that the national recovery is back on track despite persistent worries among analysts about how big the consumption rebound will be, and about how much the property downfall and dearth of overseas orders will affect China’s economic rebound. Over the first three weeks of March, flight bookings in a number of Chinese cities – including Sanya, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Guangzhou – have exceeded what were seen in the same period in 2019, according to online travel booking agency Qunar.com. Air travel in cities such as Nanjing, Beijing, Wuhan and Dalian has also recovered to more than 90 per cent of what was seen in 2019. Taiwan’s plan to pay tourists has Covid-hit travel firms licking their lips Aviation, tourism and hospitality were among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. The abrupt lifting of China’s zero-Covid policy in December paved the way for a quick comeback in business activity in metropolitan areas, and tourism destinations are once again buzzing. For instance, Hainan with its tropical climate, and Yunnan with its picturesque landscape – two provinces with some of the country’s top travel resources – witnessed surges in air travel. According to Qunar data, flight bookings in Sanya rose by 45 per cent in the first three weeks of March compared with the same period in 2019, while those in Dali saw a 21 per cent jump. The travel agency also saw a surge in international flight bookings, especially to South Korea and Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, while ticket prices also fell compared with February. The number of international flight arrangements to Japan, South Korea and Australia are also increasing, with prices set to keep falling. Qunar data shows that flights to Tokyo from Beijing or Tianjin are nearly 80 per cent cheaper for April, compared with this month. The rapid recuperation of travel activities presents a promising signal that the country is on the track toward economic recovery following nearly three years of coronavirus-induced lockdowns and widespread mass testing that served to set back China’s economic growth and business activities. On the whole, the national economy remains on rocky ground, with mixed results reported so far this year. Last week, the Ministry of Finance reported a 1.2 per cent year-on-year fall in fiscal revenue during the first two months of the year. And the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that January-February industrial profits dropped by 22.9 per cent from a year earlier, to 887.2 billion yuan (US$129 billion). Retail sales, however, grew 3.5 per cent in the period, versus a fall of 0.2 per cent for the whole of last year. China tourism set for ‘new phase’ of strengthening, but will travellers spend? Chinese officials pledged over the weekend to court more foreign investors while doubling down on efforts to boost domestic consumption, after the country set an economic growth target of around 5 per cent for this year. Speaking at the China Development Forum over the weekend, central bank adviser Wang Yiming said domestic demand was vital in shoring up the national economy and maintaining its steady growth. “China should make boosting consumption a policy priority, removing restrictions and unleashing [spending] potential with reform measures,” he said, pointing to a possible relaxation of restrictions on property and auto purchases, as well as rural land reforms. Authorities will also hold a consumer goods fair in the island province of Hainan next month. The tropical resort destination will be shaped into a free-trade port . Louis Kuijs, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at S&P Global Ratings, said China has quickly moved on from the pandemic, with mobility rising rapidly and confidence up. “We expect a largely organic recovery in China this year, led by consumption and services,” he wrote in a research note on Monday, revising up his 2023 China growth estimate by 0.7 percentage points to 5.5 per cent. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of flights between Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan during the coming summer/fall flight season until the end of October will rise by more than 30 per cent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, China Eastern Airlines’ flights at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport are expected to reach 75.7 per cent of what was seen in 2019. Additional reporting by Frank Tang