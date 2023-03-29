As a reward for luring foreign tourists into overnight stays, the capital in one of China’s most affluent provinces is doling out cash to travel agencies in its bid to boost local tourism revenue. Authorities in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, said in a paper this month that the city would be subsidising travel agencies up to 40 yuan (US$5.80) a day, per person, if their foreign clients stay in the city for a few days. The bonus for recruiting overnight visitors from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will be worth half as much to agencies, with payouts of up to 20 yuan per person, depending on the number of nights stayed, according to the paper. Companies that charter a flight to bring in groups of more than 150 international tourists will also receive a cash payout of 80,000 yuan (US$11,600) per flight, the city said. The subsidy offer will take effect on April 13. As China flights surpass pre-pandemic levels, tourists bode well for economy After China abruptly lifted its restrictive zero-Covid policy in December, business and travel activities started to bounce back quickly in metropolitan areas, and tourism destinations are once again buzzing. Domestic and international flight bookings have recently surged, and more international flights are expected to be added in the coming months. Chinese metropolises are witnessing a strong comeback in air travel, as bookings in a number of Chinese metropolises, including Sanya, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Guangzhou have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Others, including Beijing, Wuhan and Dalian, have also seen air travel recover to more than 90 per cent of what was seen in 2019, according to travel booking service Qunar.com. The rapid resumption of travel activities presents a promising signal that the country is on the path to economic recovery following nearly three years of coronavirus-induced lockdowns and widespread mass testing. As the country’s economic growth and business activities were suppressed, aviation, tourism and hospitality were among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. “The rapid recovery we have been seeing lately is largely due to a low base from 2022,” said Zhou Mingqi, founder of tourism consultancy Jingjian Consulting. “The spending is still not as robust as levels we saw before the pandemic, as the economy is still weak, and it will take some time for the tourism market to fully bounce back.” According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the number of flights between Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan during the coming summer and fall flight season, until the end of October, will rise by more than 30 per cent compared with the same period last year. Hangzhou plans to ramp up its travel market and attract 150 million domestic and international tourists per year in 2025, and the value-added gains from travel and cultural industries should account for more than 18 per cent of the city’s gross domestic product. The city hosted 80 million tourists last year, or about 80 per cent of the 2019 total, and travel revenue reached nearly 130 billion yuan, 76 per cent of what was seen in 2019, according to the city.