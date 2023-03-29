Foreign CEOs have taken a “cautious” approach and are awaiting “real action”, despite China’s fresh promise of a better business environment and its determination to keep overseas investors onshore at a recently concluded high-level business forum. The China Development Forum, the first in-person conference with foreign executives since borders reopened in January, was attended by an audience made up of 69 foreign CEOs, and 20 other guests from academia and international organisations – many of whom were setting foot on Chinese soil for the first time in three years. While their presence is a vote of confidence in the Chinese market, there are concerns about whether the country can honour its pledges and the evolving geopolitical situation, according to the foreign business community. Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EuCham), said global companies have been eager to return to the country and reconnect with the business community. China’s ‘disappearing market confidence’ presents major test for Beijing “They are also cautiously reconnecting with China and need to observe how the country will address urgent economic issues such as sinking export, the unravelling of its real estate, local government debt and US tech containment, and whether the government will take long-awaited actions to open market access to foreign investors,” Wuttke said. According to the official guest list, among the foreign business leaders who attended were Mike Henry, CEO of Australian mining company BHP; HSBC chief Noel Quinn; Stephen Schwarzman, the founder of US private equity firm Blackstone; Samsung’s chairman Jay Y. Lee, and a number of leaders from German carmakers such Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Beijing’s red carpet welcome for foreign investors comes as the world’s second largest economy faces a range of headwinds, including an stubbornly high youth unemployment rate, a domestic economic slowdown, aggressive US interest rate increases and market disturbances triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has set this year’s gross domestic product growth target at “ around 5 per cent ”, after registering growth of just 3 per cent last year, the second lowest since 1976. Beijing is also facing greater hostility from Washington, which has kept high tariffs on Chinese goods and stepped up technological containment . Speaking at a lunch meeting on Monday, foreign minister Qin Gang blamed the US for decoupling and countering China’s rise with tech-related sanctions, which he said “will not only block the US’ but the world’s development”. While foreign direct investment rose by 8 per cent from a year earlier to US$189.13 billion in 2022, China has acknowledged that its economy will be troubled by declining “external demand” in a global economic downturn forecast for this year. The American Chamber of Commerce in China said in March that China was for the first time in 25 years no longer considered by most of its member companies as a top-three market, amid growing concerns about the country’s policy uncertainties and bleak bilateral ties. In February, the EuCham called for an easing of visa procedures, loosening regulation of cross-border acquisitions and removing market-access barriers to restore confidence. Beijing officials – from Premier Li Qiang , Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang to commerce minister Wang Wentao – has tried to address some concerns of foreign investors, who are caught in the middle of China-US tension and report lots of on-the-ground challenges. In his meeting with foreign executives on Monday afternoon, Premier Li said his cabinet will widen market access and be more in sync with “high international trade standards”. “The charm offensive needs to be accompanied by real actions on the ground,” a business person who attended the forum told the Post. The person wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter. Apple and China … grew together and so this has been a symbiotic kind of relationship Tim Cook He also suggested Beijing needs more engagement with foreign business to understand their concerns on geopolitical issues, especially the Ukraine war and US-China tensions, which are weighing on their China operations. Those who publicly made speeches at the forum have hailed the business opportunities in China and avoided mentioning geopolitical tensions and supply chain changes. “Apple and China … grew together and so this has been a symbiotic kind of relationship,” Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said in his public remarks at the forum. He praised the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties with the US iPhone maker, according to media reports. Apple has recently announced plans to build new plants in Vietnam and India, a change from its sole dependence on China in the past.