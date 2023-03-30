Premier Li Qiang spoke at the Boao Forum on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Premier Li Qiang spoke at the Boao Forum on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Boao Forum for Asia 2023
Economy /  China Economy

Premier Li Qiang positions China as the centre of growth and ‘certainty’ amid global economic recovery

  • Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia, China’s Premier Li Qiang lashed out at trade protectionism and supply chain decoupling
  • Li said China’s economic growth momentum is strong, while criticising unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the US

Frank TangMia Nulimaimaiti
Frank Tang in Beijingand Mia Nulimaimaiti in Boao, Hainan

Updated: 12:59pm, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP