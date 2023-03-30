Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that Beijing will stand firm against decoupling and trade fragmentation, while promising new efforts to reconnect the nation’s recovering economy with the world. Li’s comments at the Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed Asia’s Davos, sends a strong signal that the world’s second largest economy wants to play a stabilising role in global trade, which is mired by geopolitical tensions and financial turbulence. “We’ll join hands to build a more dynamic growth centre and inject more certainty into the global economic recovery,” he said in a speech to hundreds of attendees, including visiting Singaporean and Malaysian leaders, ex-officials and business leaders. “We oppose trade protectionism and supply chain decoupling, and want to ensure smooth global industrial and supply chains.” Li Qiang is China’s new premier, but how much power will he wield? The annual conference on the tropical island of Hainan is one of China’s most prominent platforms to communicate economic and diplomatic policies with external stakeholders – a task more pressing than ever amid waning foreign business confidence in the country. “No matter how the world changes, we will always adhere to reform and opening up and be driven by innovation,” Li said. “It will not only inject new impetus and vitality into global economic development, but allow countries to share the opportunities of China’s development.” Li, a long-time aide of President Xi Jinping, was confirmed as China’s premier – its No 2 official – early this month. Since taking up the role, which is chiefly responsible for the Chinese economy, he has been courting foreign investment , including meeting with executives attending the China Development Forum in Beijing several days ago. At the Boao Forum, he said China was looking for extensive cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the digital and green economies, as well as more free-trade agreement negotiations. China’s economic growth momentum is strong Li Qiang China has seen a large rebound in consumption, tourism, catering and hospitality since removing Covid restrictions in December last year. Retail sales in January-February grew 3.5 per cent from the same period last year, an improvement from a fall of 0.2 per cent for all of 2022. However, other economic indicators have deteriorated, pointing to challenges ahead. The nation’s fiscal revenue dropped 1.2 per cent in the first two months of the year, land sales revenue – a key source of income for cash-strapped local governments – fell 29 per cent, while industrial profits plunged 22.9 per cent. Li also tried to assure the rest of the world that the Chinese economy was recovering and his cabinet was addressing systemic risks – “especially to ensure a steady financial market” – after trouble at Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse sent shock waves through global financial markets. “China’s economic growth momentum is strong,” he said. “March has been even better than the first two months. Notably, market expectations have improved markedly as indicators like consumption and investment have become better, while job market and consumer prices remained stable.” Can China and Asean reap the rewards of more agriculture collaboration? International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva has estimated China will contribute one-third of global economic growth this year. The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release first-quarter economic data on April 18. A first glimpse of March activities will be shown in the release of the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index on Friday. The Chinese premier also slammed “group confrontation” and a “new cold war”, as Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen made a sensitive stopover in the United States a day earlier. “We oppose the misuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” he said, referring to US sanctions on China.