The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has set off alarm bells among Chinese regulators. Photo: AFP
China must ‘reflect’ on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, keep a watchful eye on liquidity
- Lu Lei, deputy head of the foreign exchange regulator, says China must pay close attention to overall liquidity in the financial sector
- China’s economy and banking system are largely insulated from recent banking stress in the US and Europe, according to BNP Paribas
