The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has set off alarm bells among Chinese regulators. Photo: AFP
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has set off alarm bells among Chinese regulators. Photo: AFP
Boao Forum for Asia 2023
Economy /  China Economy

China must ‘reflect’ on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, keep a watchful eye on liquidity

  • Lu Lei, deputy head of the foreign exchange regulator, says China must pay close attention to overall liquidity in the financial sector
  • China’s economy and banking system are largely insulated from recent banking stress in the US and Europe, according to BNP Paribas

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has set off alarm bells among Chinese regulators. Photo: AFP
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has set off alarm bells among Chinese regulators. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE