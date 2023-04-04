China, one of the world’s biggest agricultural importers and exporters, has been much slower to deploy GM corn commercially than in other countries. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: agriculture sector drops hopes of 2023 start for GM corn crops
- Seed breeding companies in China say it will be at least 2024 before genetically modified (GM) corn can be planted commercially
- Despite steps to overhaul GM rules, the government is still taking a ‘cautious’ approach amid public fears about safety, insiders say
