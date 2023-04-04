Lingering concerns about jobs and income continue to hamper consumer spending in China. Photo: AFP
China’s consumer recovery still dubious as nearly 60 per cent of households prefer to save
- China’s central bank says that 58 per cent urban residents were in favour of saving more than spending in the first quarter
- Residents who said they were inclined to spend more increased 0.5 percentage points from the previous quarter to 23.2 per cent
