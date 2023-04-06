Demographic and societal changes have created a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s factories try to manufacture their way out of a shortage of both jobs and hi-tech
- Manufacturers and others are pointing to a growing mismatch between the jobs young people are looking for and the jobs that are in dire demand
- Finding skilled workers has become so costly that the roughly 10,000-yuan cost of replacing them recently trended on social media
