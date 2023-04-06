Demographic and societal changes have created a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
Demographic and societal changes have created a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
China manufacturing
Economy /  China Economy

China’s factories try to manufacture their way out of a shortage of both jobs and hi-tech

  • Manufacturers and others are pointing to a growing mismatch between the jobs young people are looking for and the jobs that are in dire demand
  • Finding skilled workers has become so costly that the roughly 10,000-yuan cost of replacing them recently trended on social media

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Tianjin

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Demographic and societal changes have created a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
Demographic and societal changes have created a shortage of skilled blue-collar workers in China. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE