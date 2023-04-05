A worker assembles musical instruments at a factory in China’s Hebei province. Business-registration data shows that small and micro-sized firms are making a comeback. Photo: AP
China’s new business registrations rose after zero-Covid, but boosting ‘vitality’ of national economy will take time
- Small and micro-sized firms across China bore the brunt of pandemic-control measures, but their lost contribution to the economy is gradually coming back
- Catering and tourism saw a particularly sharp year-on-year increase during the first quarter of 2023
