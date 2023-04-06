Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
Airbus to launch second assembly line at China factory as part of trade and tech deals between Beijing and Paris
- The decision, announced on sidelines of meeting between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron, will double production capacity at the company’s Tianjin plant
- Xi says countries will deepen cooperation in aviation, aerospace and nuclear power while fostering growth in green energy
Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua