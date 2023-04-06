Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations
Economy /  China Economy

Airbus to launch second assembly line at China factory as part of trade and tech deals between Beijing and Paris

  • The decision, announced on sidelines of meeting between Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron, will double production capacity at the company’s Tianjin plant
  • Xi says countries will deepen cooperation in aviation, aerospace and nuclear power while fostering growth in green energy

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:46pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
Airbus’ China factory opened in the northern port city of Tianjin in 2008. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE