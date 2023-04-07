President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign aims to reduce China’s yawning wealth gap. Photo: Reuters
More rich Chinese looking to donate amid Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ campaign, survey shows
- About two thirds of respondents with at least 5 million yuan (US$727,268) of investible assets say they want to keep donating to charity in the next 10 years
- A lack of information about where to donate and knowledge about policy are the major obstacles to philanthropic activity, shows survey of over 1,100 rich Chinese
