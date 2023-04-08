An aerial view of the container terminal at Haikou Port in Hainan. The free-trade port is expected to be a game-changer for China’s economy. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
How will China’s Hainan free-trade port affect the Greater Bay Area and Asean?
- China plans to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2025, using lower taxes and looser visa rules to attract investors, businesses and individuals
- For the most part, Hainan’s development will be complementary to Hong Kong and Guangdong, and open up trade opportunities with Southeast Asia
