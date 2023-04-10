Total fixed-asset railway investment in the first three months of the year hit 113.55 billion yuan (US$16.5 billion), up by 6.6 per cent from the same period last year, China State Railway Group confirmed on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s railway investment hits highest level since 2013 as infrastructure focus shifts to border regions, defence
- Total fixed-asset railway investment in the first three months of the year hit 113.55 billion yuan (US$16.5 billion), up by 6.6 per cent from the same period last year
- Increase part of China’s fiscal policies to support a post-coronavirus recovery, as well as efforts to stabilise foreign trade and meet defence demands
Total fixed-asset railway investment in the first three months of the year hit 113.55 billion yuan (US$16.5 billion), up by 6.6 per cent from the same period last year, China State Railway Group confirmed on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua