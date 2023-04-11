China’s payment and clearing association has warned its members against the use of ChatGPT and similar artificial-intelligence tools, amid concerns over the potential for a “cross-border data breach”. “Practitioners in the payment industry must comply with the regulations on internet usage in their regions,” the Payment & Clearing Association of China, which is governed by the nation’s central bank, said in an online statement on Monday. “[They should] comprehensively assess the risks of using ChatGPT and other similar tools to deal with work, and use ChatGPT and other tools in compliance with laws and regulations.” The viral AI chatbot, generated by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI, is not officially available in China, where the government strictly censors the internet. What will China’s ChatGPT look like? While some third-party developers rushed to provide unauthorised access to the chatbot through WeChat since it was launched in November, these programs were quickly removed by the social media’s parent company, Tencent Holdings. But some Chinese users have accessed the service by using virtual private networks (VPNs) and virtual foreign phone numbers to circumvent the “Great Firewall”. The association also warned that staff in the payment and clearing industry who use chatbots should not upload confidential documents or data concerning the country, the financial industry and their companies, including customer information and codes in the payment and settlement infrastructure. “Member units should further improve the internal control-management system on information security, carry out targeted work on data risk prevention and control, strengthen publicity and guidance, enhance employees’ awareness of risk prevention and data protection, and effectively maintain the security of the national financial and payment and settlement industries,” the notice said. The powerful AI tool has also sparked privacy concerns in other countries. On Tuesday, the Biden administration reportedly said it was looking into whether checks needed to be placed on artificial-intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, amid growing concerns over potential ramifications if left unchecked. Meanwhile, Italy has temporarily banned ChatGPT and launched a probe over suspected breaches of data-collection rules. The country’s Data Protection Authority, known as Garante, accused ChatGPT of failing to check the age of its users who are supposed to be older than 13, and said there was no legal basis to justify its massive collection and storage of personal data to train the chatbot. The fanfare around ChatGPT has prompted many Chinese technology companies to come up with their own versions, but a censored online ecosystem, coupled with a lack of access to advanced computer chips, could hinder China’s ambitions to create a true equivalent, according to experts. During the annual National People’s Congress last month, Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang raised ethical concerns and said the country must “wait and see” when it comes to catching up with ChatGPT.