Stopping the circulation of counterfeit seeds has been a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs since 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
China food security: why counterfeit seeds are stalling innovation in the agricultural sector
- More than 800 seeds registered with Chinese authorities have been cancelled in the past two years for being copies
- The sector is highly fragmented and its track record in commercialising seed innovations is weak, according to experts
