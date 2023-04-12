Stopping the circulation of counterfeit seeds has been a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs since 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
Stopping the circulation of counterfeit seeds has been a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs since 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
China food security
Economy /  China Economy

China food security: why counterfeit seeds are stalling innovation in the agricultural sector

  • More than 800 seeds registered with Chinese authorities have been cancelled in the past two years for being copies
  • The sector is highly fragmented and its track record in commercialising seed innovations is weak, according to experts

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00am, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Stopping the circulation of counterfeit seeds has been a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs since 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
Stopping the circulation of counterfeit seeds has been a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs since 2021. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE